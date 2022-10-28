PITTSFIELD — After receiving a record number of applications for its 2022 Career Advancement Scholarship Program, Berkshire Business and Professional Women recently awarded a total of $13,000 in scholarships to 24 women.
This year’s scholarship recipients include, Marcia Bailey, Monica Bliss, Beth Conkey, Katherine Cortes Ambrosio, Catherine Davis, Mariangel Dus, Jenny Gitlitz, Kathleen Grandchamp, Julia Haagenson, Alecia Herrick, Emilie Holst Grubbe, and America Lopez.
Also receiving scholarships were, Rania Markham, Alyssa McCluskey, Stacie Morris, Stephanie Muller, Sopheap Nhim, Melanie Rancourt, Brigid Reed, Mary Stucklen, Breanna Sumy, Nicole Troop, Debra Vall, and Kelley Wilson-Wood.
Over the last four years, Berkshire Business and Professional Women’s Scholarship program has awarded over $65,000 in scholarship funds to local women pursuing education to advance their careers.