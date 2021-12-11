GREAT BARRINGTON — The Berkshire Busk! Festival will return to Great Barrington this summer, and has hired Carli Scolforo to serve as the event’s general manager, according to festival founder and director Eugene Carr. The summerlong street arts and music festival debuted in summer 2021.
Scolforo served as a member of the festival’s production team last summer and was seen each week on social media hosting nightly livestreams on the Berkshire Busk! Instagram account, where she filmed and interviewed performers and fans. The Pittsfield native recently graduated from Siena College.
Berkshire Busk! drew an estimated 4,000 people over the summer, and reached over 150,000 visitors on social media sites. Specific plans for this summer’s festival will be announced in the spring.