Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention appoints seven to board of trustees

PITTSFIELD — Emma Lenski, Lisa Herland, Lori Murphy, Anne Pecor, Pamela Morehouse, Shawn Mille and the Rev. David Poole have been appointed to the board of trustees of the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention.
Bertha Connelly, a recently retired human resource professional with more than 30 years of administrative experience, has been named the coalition’s administrative coordinator. She has served as vice president of the coalition for the past five years.
Lenski is the LGBTQIA+ services coordinator at 18 Degrees; Herland is an interventionist for social, emotional and behavioral health for Central Berkshire Regional School District; Murphy is a retired advanced placement psychology teacher at Pittsfield High School; and Pecor is director of Northern Berkshire Adult Education at North Adams Public Schools.
Morehouse is an adjustment counselor at Monument Mountain Regional High School; Mille is the communications and advancement coordinator at Austen Riggs Center; and Poole is spiritual care counselor at HospiceCare of the Berkshires.
Connelley is a suicide loss survivor, an active suicide prevention education trainer, a Healing Conversations volunteer, a five-time co-chair of the Walk Out of Darkness community walk, and the facilitator of the local peer support group for survivors of a suicide loss.
Earlier this year, the coalition established an administrative home on the sixth floor of the Clock Tower Business Center in Pittsfield.