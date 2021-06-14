PITTSFIELD —Berkshire Communicators has received the 2021 Award of Excellence from the Association of TeleServices International, the 16th year the Pittsfield firm has been so honored. Berkshire Communicators recently was presented with the award at ATSI’s 2021 conference in Kansas City, Mo.
ATSI, founded in 1942, is the trade association for providers of telecommunications and call center services, including telephone answering and message delivery across North America and the United Kingdom.
As a 16-time winner, Berkshire Communicators has earned ATSI’s Platinum Plus Award.