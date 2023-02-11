Berkshire Community College adds 10 new staff members, welcomes one back and promotes another

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has added 10 new staff members, welcomed back one employee, and promoted another.
Michael Carnevale has been named special programs coordinator. Raised in Bradenton, Fla., Carnevale has lived in the Berkshires for 14 years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in movement science from Westfield State University and is a certified strength and conditioning specialist through the National Strength and Conditioning Association. Previously, he was a physical therapist aide at Williamstown Physical Therapy and director of affiliate programs for Tax Titans.
Kate Fletcher, who recently moved back to the Berkshires from Texas, has been named assistant professor, nursing division. She graduated from New Mexico State University in 2015 with a master of science degree in nursing, and also holds a bachelor’s degree of science in kinesiology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Matthew Gingras has joined the facilities department as maintenance equipment operator II. Previously, he worked for the city of Pittsfield Parks Department, where he maintained all school and park grounds. Gingras was born and raised in Pittsfield and briefly attended BCC.
Tina Hale has been named assistant professor, nursing division. She began her career at BCC in 2022 as a clinical adjunct instructor. Hale has more than 10 years of experience in acute care, including emergency department and critical care units. She is an alum of the BCC nursing program, graduating in 2013, and holds a master’s degree in nursing education from Chamberlain University.
Elaine Harwood has been named coordinator of learning services, overseeing testing and tutoring. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in music from Bennington College, a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Antioch University New England, and is enrolled in a doctorate program in education policy and leadership at the State University of New York at Albany. Harwood comes to BCC following a 14-year career with the Capital District Educational Opportunity Center in Troy, N.Y.
Shelly Ruocco has been named interim executive director of human resources. Ruocco launched her human resources career in higher education at Tufts University as a human resources representative and was soon named director of employee relations and employment. She worked for Hampshire College as the associate vice president of human resources and Title IX coordinator for seven years and has also held positions at Smith and Amherst colleges.
Michaela Scapin has been named enrollment counselor. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in English with an emphasis in secondary education from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Also a local fitness instructor, Scapin taught at the high school level for six years in Colorado and Massachusetts before returning to the Berkshires in June 2021.
Tina Tartaglia has been named special programs coordinator — dual enrollment coach. She attended BCC for one year before transferring to Arizona State University for undergraduate studies in social work. She then earned a master’s degree in education/school counseling at UMass Amherst, where she worked in the office of student disability services. She has previously worked as a youth substance use educator at The Brien Center, a guidance counselor at Herberg Middle School and a community health worker apprenticeship coordinator at Holyoke Community College.
Hope Tornquist has joined the business office as accountant II, where she assists with billing. Tornquist has many years of business office experience, most recently at Berkshire Health Systems, where she had served as an accounts receivable specialist since 2013.
Nicole Tucker has been named assistant professor — physical therapy assistant. Tucker holds a master’s degree in physical therapy from Nova Southeastern University and a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from the University of New Hampshire.
Craig Ptak has returned to BCC as recreational facilities supervisor III at Paterson Field House, where he worked from 2014-20. A BCC graduate, Ptak also holds a bachelor’s degree in movement science from Westfield State University and has been an American Council on Exercise certified personal trainer since 2008.
Maryrose Williams has been promoted to director of nursing after serving as assistant professor and chair of the associate degree in nursing. She graduated from BCC’s nursing program in 2005 and subsequently earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern New Hampshire University.