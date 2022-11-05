Berkshire Community College has added 10 new staffers and promotes another

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has added 10 new staff members and promoted an existing employee.
Sarah Burdick has been named an academic/success/career coach for BCC's Success Program. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in 2018 and had most recently served as a success coach at MCLA to support first-year students’ transition to college life.
Dana Buxton has joined the Success team and Disability Resource Center as an academic success coach. Originally from Texas, Buxton has more than 15 years of experience supporting diverse populations, most recently as part of the clinical team at Gould Farm in Monterey. She received an undergraduate degree in psychology from Stanford University.
Liza Dister has been named a student success assessment and research analyst. She recently moved to the Berkshires from St. Louis, where she was the assistant director of the faculty development center at Webster University.
Laira Leta has joined the marketing team as web designer. Originally from central Virginia, Leta became a professional web developer in 2010 after learning how to code at James Madison University. A James Madison graduate, Leta most recently spent almost seven years as a web developer and webmaster at a North Carolina community college.
Anthony Mazzeo has joined BCC’s facilities in the administration and finance division as a maintainer I. The Richmond resident was previously employed as a park and off highway vehicle laborer by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, where his focus was on maintaining the grounds within the Pittsfield State Forest.
Tiffany Moreno has been named instructional program manager: health care. Fluent in both English and Spanish, Moreno has been a phlebotomy instructor at BCC since 2020 and has served as a medical translator in New York.
Aaron Oster has been named as instructor program manager: food, culture and local economy. A resident of Williamstown, Oster worked in the restaurant industry in New York, Martha's Vineyard and Las Vegas before he moved to the Berkshires in 2016 and opened A-OK Berkshire BBQ. He is board vice president of the North Adams Chamber of Commerce.
Noelle Pandell has been named assistant to the vice president of administration and finance/divisional manager. The Cheshire resident most recently served as the executive assistant for Elder Services of Berkshire County and has served in similar roles at Northern Berkshire Healthcare, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and the town of Adams.
Caterina "Kathie" Penna has been named director of alumni relations and events. A former educator who holds a bachelor’s degree in English and education from Sacred Heart University, Penna spent the last four years as operations manager at Mill Town Capital and Framework Co-working.
Savannah Stanley has been named financial aid counselor in the student financial services office. A native of southern Arizona who recently relocated to Pittsfield, Stanley most recently worked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency as an accountable property specialist, performing functions related to deployment operations. She holds a bachelor degree in business administration commerce from the University of Arizona and a master's degree in logistics and supply chain from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide.
Nicholas Kline has been promoted from maintenance equipment operator to building maintenance supervisor I in the Facilities Department, Administration and Finance Division. An employee of BCC since 2017, the Hinsdale residents holds a bachelor's degree in natural resource conservation from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and an associate degree in landscape contracting from UMass Amherst's Stockbridge School of Agriculture.