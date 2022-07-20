<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire Community College receives $735,000 workforce training grant

BCC Photo

Berkshire Community College has received a $735,000 workforce training grant, with a third of the funding slated to help train workers in the health care industry. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has received a $735,000 workforce training grant, part of a total of $15 million that the state has awarded to the commonwealth’s 15 community colleges.

About a third of funds will be allocated to increasing training programs for the healthcare industry, which is in high demand in the Berkshires and beyond. The funding was earmarked in a COVID recovery bill that Gov. Charlie Baker signed in December 2021.

Each college is allocated 75 seats for training courses, and additional funds will be made available after a school expends the current allocation. The grant supports “the creation and expansion of training programs in high-demand industries, such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, information technology and cybersecurity,” Baker said in a prepared statement.

