Berkshire Community College receives $735,000 workforce training grant

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has received a $735,000 workforce training grant, part of a total of $15 million that the state has awarded to the commonwealth’s 15 community colleges.
About a third of funds will be allocated to increasing training programs for the healthcare industry, which is in high demand in the Berkshires and beyond. The funding was earmarked in a COVID recovery bill that Gov. Charlie Baker signed in December 2021.
Each college is allocated 75 seats for training courses, and additional funds will be made available after a school expends the current allocation. The grant supports “the creation and expansion of training programs in high-demand industries, such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, information technology and cybersecurity,” Baker said in a prepared statement.