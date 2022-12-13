Berkshire Community Land Trust to hold annual meeting Thursday

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Community Land Trust, along with its sister organization, the Community Land Trust in the Southern Berkshires, will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
The meeting is open to the public. The Community Land Trust in the Southern Berkshires is BCLT's holding company.
The two winners of the recent election of leaseholder representatives will be announced. One-third of the board is elected by leaseholders, so that users of the community-owned land have a fair voice, but not a majority that might focus the organization inward, rather than staying outwardly dynamic.
The board will seek approval of its slate from the general membership for two community representatives to the board, Regi Wingo and Diane Crespo. These newly elected representatives will sit on the boards of both organizations beginning in January.
The annual meeting will also include an update on the progress of the Harry Conklin Fund for Farmsteads. Information: berkshirecommunitylandtrust.org.