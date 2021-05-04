GREAT BARRINGTON — The Berkshire Community Land Trust will hold a workshop on equitable land access in the Berkshires, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, via Zoom. People ages 15 to 30 are invited to participate.
The workshop is part of a series of virtual discussions titled “The Future of Working Lands.” The goal of the series is to ask Berkshire County residents what they see as a priority for land use to ensure a vibrant, diverse and sustainable Berkshire economy.
This first workshop is aimed at young people. Future workshops will engage various business, cultural and identity groups.
Registration: berkshirecommunitylandtrust.org, or email office@berkshirecommunitylandtrust.org.