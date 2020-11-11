GREAT BARRINGTON — The Berkshire Community Land Trust will host a free virtual screening of the documentary film “One Big Home” on Thursday at 5 p.m. "One Big Home" is a documentary about trophy homes on Martha’s Vineyard and the community’s effort to curb gentrification. Following the film, board members will facilitate a conversation over Zoom on opportunities for affordable housing in the region.
The screening is free and open to the public but donations are encouraged. To RSVP or for more information head to www.berkshirecommunitylandtrust.org or email office@berkshirecommunitylandtrust.org.