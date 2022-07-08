BCArc employees receive state recognition

PITTSFIELD — Family advocate Chris Ferrari of Berkshire County Arc was recently inducted into the Special Olympics Massachusetts Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022.
Ferrari is the first BCArc employee to receive this honor.
BCArc's Rachel Nicola-Jefferson was honored with the ANCOR Direct Support Professional of the Year Award for Massachusetts by the American Network of Community Options and Resources.
She was one of 300 nominees for the award. Nicola-Jefferson was presented with the award recently at ANCOR's three-day annual conference in Miami.