PITTSFIELD — Jessica Russo has been named director of family support and advocacy at Berkshire County Arc, while Nancy Willey has been promoted to family support manager.
Russo will oversee BCArc’s family support center, and the adult family (foster) care program, which helps families navigate the commonwealth’s referral services, advocate for students for their education, and create networking and social opportunities for families.
She most recently served as director of admissions and business office manager for BaneCare, after serving as director of admissions, marketing and business office for North Adams Commons. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Willey, who previously served as a family support advocate, will oversee family support events, support the outreach staff, manage intake of the Respite House, and serve as overall point person for families. A lifelong Berkshire County resident, Willey started with BCArc in 2010 as a community advocate, and has also served as a community health worker and a human rights officer.