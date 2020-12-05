PITTSFIELD — Ebenezer Arhinful has been named 2020 Employee of the Year by Berkshire County Arc, which has 750 employees.
Arhinful immigrated to the United States in 2012, joining his wife and then-12-year old son, who now attends Berkshire Community College.
Other BCArc employee awards this year were:
Carol Craighead Mission Award: Jamie Carpenter;
Family Support Employee of the Year: Ida Patella;
Clinical Services Employee of the Year: Nicole Rochefort;
Administrative Employee of the Year: Cybele Kilby;
Employment Services Employee of the Year: Kyle Harvey;
Day Habilitation Employee of the Year: Rebecca Kelly;
Residential Crisis Leadership Award: Erin Manson;
Brain Injury Services Employee of the Year: Toni Miller.