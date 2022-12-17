Berkshire County Arc names Scott Barschdorf director of brain injury services

PITTSFIELD — Scott Barschdorf has been named director of brain injury services at Berkshire County Arc.
In this role, he will oversee BCArc’s expanding brain injury residential program, which ranges from Berkshire County to the Pioneer Valley.
Barschdorf has extensive experience working with individuals with mental health and behavioral issues, and has overseen residential programs in various roles during his 16 years in human services.
A Berkshire County native, Barschdorf attended Pittsfield Public Schools. He holds degrees in criminal justice and sociology from Westfield State University.