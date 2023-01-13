<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire County Arc receives $650k to help fund new residence in Russell

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County Arc has been awarded more than $650,000 to help pay for a house in Russell to support individuals with brain injuries.

The house was built to help alleviate the lengthy list of individuals with brain injuries waiting to move out of nursing homes and into residential programs.

The funding comes from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and the commonwealth’s Department of Housing and Community Development, and the Community Economic Development Assistance Corp.. BCArc also secured a $250,000 mortgage from Pittsfield Cooperative Bank to pay the remainder of the mortgage.

BCArc runs 43 residential programs – homes — in Western Massachusetts supporting individuals with brain injuries and development disabilities, along with numerous other programs, employing 800 people and supporting more than 1,000 people with disabilities.

