The Berkshire County Historical Society has elected a slate of directors and officers

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County Historical Society elected its board of directors and officers for 2023 recently at the organization’s annual meeting at the Country Club of Pittsfield.
Officers elected for 2023 include, Cynthia Brown, president; John Hamilton, vice president; Robert Salerno, treasurer; and Donald Pfeifer, secretary.
The directors elected to two-year terms include: Cynthia Brown, associate commissioner, Massachusetts Department of Higher Education; Ann-Marie Harris, first assistant, local history department of the Berkshire Athenaeum (retired); Eileen Myers, vice president, Berkshire Medical Center (retired); and Carol Nichols, social worker (retired).
John Dickson, president of the Pittsfield Historic Commission, was elected by special nomination of the board to serve a one-year term.