Berkshire County Sheriff's Office receives nearly $35K to combat substance abuse among inmates

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office has received $34,975 from the federal Residential Substance Abuse Treatment grant program to deliver substance abuse treatment to incarcerated people.
The award is part of $243,095 in fiscal 2023 grant program funding that has been granted to nine sheriffs’ departments across Massachusetts, according to the Baker-Polito Administration.
In Massachusetts, these funds are managed and distributed by the Office of Grants and Research, a state agency that is part of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
The Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program enhances the capability of correctional institutions to provide services for incarcerated inmates, prepare offenders for their return to the community through reentry planning and treatment programs, and assist offenders and their communities through the reentry process.