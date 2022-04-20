PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire and the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission have added three additional sessions to their spring slate of technical assistance offerings of the Berkshire Economic Recovery program, which is also supported by the United States Economic Development Administration. One session is being offered entirely in Spanish.
The new entries include: “Branding Para Emprendedores” with Juliana Gomez Gomez on May 5; “Get Paid: Best Practices for Selling Your Services” with Glenn Geiger; and “It’s Time to Stop Running My Business by the Seat-Of-My-Pants” with Robin Helfand.
The BERP Technical Assistance series is free and offered to any business that has been operating for at least one year. Each cohort has a capacity of 7 participating businesses. Space is limited and registration is required. Information: 1berkshire.com.