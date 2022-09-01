Berkshire Economic Recovery Program offering technical assistance sessions for businesses

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Economic Recovery Program has announced its third slate of technical assistance offerings, which will take place in the fall.
The new offerings include, “It’s Time to Stop Running Your Business by the Seat of Your Pants”; “Jumpstarting Your Crowdfunding Campaign”; and “Beginning Your Woman and Minority Owned Business Certification Process.” Two cohorts will be also offered fully in Spanish, “Branding Para Emprendedores” and “Estrategia De Marca Vs Logo.”
The program is a partnership between 1Berkshire and the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission with support from the United States Economic Development Administration.
The technical assistance series is free, and offered to any business in the Berkshires. Each cohort has a capacity of nine participating businesses, so space is limited and registration is required.
For a list of fall 2022 technical assistance offerings and to register, visit tinyurl.com/4djdwa5h. Questions/information: EconomicDev@1berkshire.com.