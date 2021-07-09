PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire, in partnership with the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and with support from the United States Economic Development Administration, is seeking experienced consultants for consideration to be hired as part of the Berkshire Economic Recovery Program.
The Berkshire Economic Recovery Program is a two-year initiative to provide enhanced technical support to both businesses and municipalities in the Berkshires to assist in recovery and ongoing resiliency work. Consultants of a wide range of expertise will be considered to facilitate the effort by providing workshops and/or direct one-on-one consulting services.
To be considered as a potential hired consultant, individuals are required to complete the Berkshire Economic Recovery Program Technical Assistance Consultant intake form found at https://forms.gle/fauNZPha2ZJ9DAL68. Questions/information: contact the 1Berkshire Economic Development Team at EconomicDev@1berkshire.com.