PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire's Berkshire Economic Recovery Kickoff Project will hold two workshops, March 16 and March 22.
“Essentials of Digital Marketing,” with writer and brand consultant Francesca Olsen, will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. March 16.
“Maximize Your Business Communications,” with Dr. Michael Miller, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. March 22.
Registration: bit.ly/3GW0797.
Registering for any of these cohorts is a commitment to completing it. By registering, you are claiming a limited opportunity only offered to seven businesses in each cohort. If you attempt to register and the cohort has reached capacity, contact economicdev@1berkshire.com to be added to the waiting list.