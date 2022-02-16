Berkshire Economic Recovery Project holding two workshops

PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire's Berkshire Economic Recovery Project initiative will begin with two workshops March 1.
“Get Ready to Get Funded,” hosted by small-business owner and consultant Robin Helfand, will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
“Why Brands Matter,” with brand expert Lee Rafkin, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m.
Registering for any of these cohorts is a commitment to completing it. By registering, participants are claiming a limited opportunity only offered to seven businesses in each cohort. If you try to register and the cohort has reached capacity, contact economicdev@1berkshire.com to be added to the waiting list.
Registration for the “Get Ready to Get Funded” workshop”: bit.ly/3rPNaHB.
Registration for the “Why Brands Matter” workshop: bit.ly/3G7FHZK.