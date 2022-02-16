<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Berkshire Economic Recovery Project holding two workshops

Woman in mask selling candy at store

Robin Helfand, the owner of Robin’s Candy in Great Barrington, will host a workshop “Get Ready to Get Funded."

 Berkshire Eagle photo

PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire's Berkshire Economic Recovery Project initiative will begin with two workshops March 1.

Robin Helfand Photo

Robin Helfand 

“Get Ready to Get Funded,” hosted by small-business owner and consultant Robin Helfand, will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

“Why Brands Matter,” with brand expert Lee Rafkin, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m.

Lee Rafkin Photo

Lee Rafkin 

Registering for any of these cohorts is a commitment to completing it. By registering, participants are claiming a limited opportunity only offered to seven businesses in each cohort. If you try to register and the cohort has reached capacity, contact economicdev@1berkshire.com to be added to the waiting list.

Registration for the “Get Ready to Get Funded” workshop”: bit.ly/3rPNaHB.

Registration for the “Why Brands Matter” workshop: bit.ly/3G7FHZK.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all