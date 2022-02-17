BOSTON — Almost 30 Berkshire culture organizations are among 176 similar entities from around the state that have received fiscal 2022 project grants from the Mass Cultural Council. The money will support public programming that provides access, excellence, diversity or education in the arts, humanities or sciences.
In the Berkshires, the Berkshire Botanical Garden and Kids 4 Harmony each received $4,000 gateway grants from the cultural council, Berkshire Jazz received money for the Pittsfield City Jazz Festival, and 23 entities received money from the portfolio grants program.
Portfolio awards ranged from $60,000 for the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams and The Clark Art Institute museum in Williamstown to $3,800 for Triple Shadow of Otis.
Nine other entities received portfolio awards in excess of $20,000
• Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival ($52,800);
• CET-Pittsfield ($45,900);
• Norman Rockwell Museum ($45,300);
• Barrington Stage Company ($40,300);
• Shakespeare & Company ($40,000);
• Berkshire Theatre Festival ($39,800);
• Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center ($28,900);
• Hancock Shaker Village ($26,900);
• The Mount ($25,900).
Information on all the Berkshire recipients can be found at massculturalcouncil.org.