BFAIR launches its annual fundraising campaign

NORTH ADAMS — Berkshire Family and Individual Resources has launched its 2022 Heart of BFAIR Campaign as the nonprofit’s annual appeal.
BFAIR launched the campaign by participating in Giving Tuesday, a national day of giving, on Dec. 6. The organization raised over $10,000 in a single day, bolstered by a $5,000 match from Adams Community Bank
To support the campaign, community members can also purchase handmade gifts crafted by BFAIR program participants.
Donations can be made at bfair.org/donate/heartofbfair.