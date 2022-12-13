<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
BFAIR launches its annual fundraising campaign

NORTH ADAMS — Berkshire Family and Individual Resources has launched its 2022 Heart of BFAIR Campaign as the nonprofit’s annual appeal.

BFAIR launched the campaign by participating in Giving Tuesday, a national day of giving, on Dec. 6. The organization raised over $10,000 in a single day, bolstered by a $5,000 match from Adams Community Bank

To support the campaign, community members can also purchase handmade gifts crafted by BFAIR program participants.

Donations can be made at bfair.org/donate/heartofbfair.

