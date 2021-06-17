Thirteen Berkshire County farms are among the 81 farms in Western Massachusetts and Eastern New York that have received funding for infrastructure improvements and equipment from the Local Farmer Awards program operated jointly by Big Y Foods in Springfield and the Harold Grinspoon Foundation in Agawam. The total amount of funds distributed was $180,000. Each recipient received up to $2,500.
The Berkshire County recipients include: Bigfoot Farm in Williamstown, Brattle Farm in Pittsfield, Elmartin Farm in Cheshire, Full Well Farm in Adams, Gaetano’s Organic Farm in Becket, Gould Farm in Monterey and Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield.
The other recipients include: Indian Line Farm in Great Barrington; Sky View Farm in Sheffield; Three Maples Market Garden in West Stockbridge; Turner Farms Maple Syrup LLC in South Egremont; and Woven Roots Farm in Tyringham.