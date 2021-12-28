BOSTON — Seven festivals in Berkshire County are among 99 similar events across the state that have received a combined $148,500 from the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s fiscal 2022 Fall/Winter Festivals grant program. The amount granted to each festival has been increased from $500 to $1,500 this year.
The Berkshire recipients include: Berkshire South Regional Community Center in Great Barrington for its fall arts and crafts festival; Berkshire Academy for Advanced Musical Studies in Williamstown for the BAAMS Music Education Solstice Celebration; Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield for its Community Day Celebration; and Sheffield Historical Society in Sheffield for Historic Sheffield Winter Wonderland.
Also receiving funding were the Stockbridge Library Association in Stockbridge for the Stockbridge Ice Festival; Tamarack Hollow Nature and Cultural Center in Windsor for the 12th annual Berkshire Drum and Dance Festival; and W.E.B. DuBois Legacy Committee in Great Barrington for the W.E.B. DuBois Legacy Festival.