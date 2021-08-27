Long time Berkshire-based fiction writer Maria Black, formerly of Lenox, has won a 2022 Pushcart Prize for a short story titled, “Mark on the Cross”, that was published last year by The Sun Magazine.
The Pushcart Prize is one of the most prestigious literary awards in the writing world. It is published every year by Pushcart Press, founded by editor Bill Henderson, who left commercial publishing at Doubleday in 1976 to find and honor the “best of the small presses.” Every year small presses and magazines nominate up to six pieces of writing they have published — poems, short stories, essays, novel excerpts, and “literary whatnot,” as Henderson puts it — and from the 10,000 or so nominated, 60-to-70 are awarded the prize.
Black earned a master’s of fine arts degree in fiction from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst in 2015. She and her husband sold their home in Lenox in May and are living in Northampton, but plan to return to the Berkshires.