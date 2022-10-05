Berkshire firm Visionary Solutions Consulting a finalist in Lever challenge event

NORTH ADAMS — Visionary Solutions Consulting of North Adams is one of five finalists that have been chosen to participate in the Berkshire Sustainability Challenge sponsored by small business accelerator Lever Inc.
Each finalist will receive a $3,500 scholarship provided by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center. The winner of the final pitch event on Dec. 2 will be awarded a $40,000 Lever Innovation Grant.
The other finalists are Prisere LLC of Boston, GenH of Somerville, ModLEV of Medford and CurbHub of Walpole.
Visionary Solutions is currently developing a patented low-cost home heating technology to save consumers money and reduce greenhouse gasses.