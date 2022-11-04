Berkshire Funding Focus launches website in effort to help steer pandemic-related funds to local entities

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Funding Focus, a new initiative established to support Berkshire County entities seeking federal and state funds for pandemic-related recovery and rebuilding, has launched a website.
The initiative was formed by the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and several partner agencies in response to a need for a clearinghouse focused on the investment of COVID-19 recovery dollars into the region. It provides end-to-end support for four core groups of potential grant seekers: nonprofits, municipalities, school districts and entrepreneurs.
The new initiative will curate state and federal funding announcements, build capacity by offering regular training programs for potential applicants, convene potential partners to explore collaborative and competitive proposals, and consult with organizations seeking assistance to help answer questions and navigate applications.
Information: berkshirefundingfocus.org.