BOSTON — Following several weeks of double-digit increases, gas prices have leveled off this week, with the average price in the Berkshires falling 1 cent and the state average remaining the same, according to AAA Northeast.
The average price in the Berkshires has dropped a penny to $4.63 per gallon, while the state average remains at $4.73, which is 11 cents higher than the national average. The average state price is 54 cents higher than a month ago and $1.81 more than at this time last year.
The national average rose three cents this week to $4.62 a gallon. It is 45 cents higher than a month ago and $1.58 more than at this time last year.