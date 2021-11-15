BOSTON — With a week to go before Thanksgiving, the average gas price in Berkshire County is now slightly higher than both the state and national averages.
After rising 3 cents last week, the county's average gas price has risen an additional 2 cents this week to $3.42 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast. The county's average gas price is 1 cent higher than both the state and national averages, which are both $3.41. The state's average gas price increased 1 cent this week, while the national average dropped by 1 cent.
“A slight dip in gas demand, possibly due to seasonal driving habit changes, is contributing to some price relief at the pump,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time.”
The state's average gas price is 18 cents higher than a month ago and $1.34 more than at this time last year. The national average is 11 cents higher than a month ago and $1.29 higher than last year.