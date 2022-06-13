WESTWOOD — The state's average gas price has gone over the $5 per gallon mark, while the average prices for a gallon in Berkshire County is just under the threshold.
The average gas price in the Berkshires rose 12 cents this week and is now at $4.99, AAA Northeast reported on Monday. The state price has risen 8 cents this week and is now at $5.04.
Gas in the Berkshires is still cheaper than in most of the state's 13 other counties, but the average price here has now risen 99 cents since May 3.
The state price is 57 cents higher than a month ago, and $2.10 more than at this time last year. The state price is 3 cents higher than the national average, which is 15 cents higher than last week. The national average of $5.01 is 58 cents higher than a month ago, and $3.07 more than at this time last year.
Among the four counties in western Massachusetts, the gas price is the same in Berkshire, Franklin and Hampshire counties, but is 3 cents lower in Hampden County. Bristol is the only other county in Massachusetts where the average price is still below $5 per gallon.