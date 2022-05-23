BOSTON — State and local gas prices continued to creep closer to the $5 per gallon mark this week, with the average Berkshire price rising an additional 11 cents and the average state price increasing by 13 cents, according to AAA Northeast.
The average Berkshire price is now $4.64 per gallon, a 49-cent rise in just three weeks. The average state price is slightly higher at $4.73, which is 61 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.82 more than at this time last year.
In the rest of western Massachusetts, the average price for gas is $4.71 in Hampshire County, $4.69 in Franklin County and $4.63 Hampden. The highest average price among the state's 14 counties is $5.87 in Dukes County, which is Martha's Vineyard.
The state price is also 14 cents higher than the national average, which has either remained flat or risen every day since April 24. The national average has also set a new record every day since May 10. Before that, the previous record national high of $4.33 was set on March 10. Gas is now over $4 a gallon in all 50 states.
“Gasoline is $1.19 more than it was the week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “That sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated."
The national average is 11 cents higher than last week, 47 cents more than a month ago, and $1.56 higher than at this time last year.