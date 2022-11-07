Gas prices are up 5 cents in Berkshire County, where they're the lowest in Western Massachusetts

WESTWOOD — The average gas price in the Berkshires has risen 5 cents this week, while the state price has gone up by 7 cents, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
In the Berkshires, gas is now averaging $3.79 per gallon, an increase of 24 cents over the past two weeks. The state price is $3.84. The state price is 38 cents higher than a month ago, and 44 cents higher than at this time last year. The state average is 4 cents higher than the national average, which rose 4 cents this week to $3.80.
Rising oil prices fueled by worries over Russian oil production cuts have renewed concerns about global supplies.
“The oil market, like the stock market, hates negative headlines, no matter how spec,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "And that is why we see the oil price back over $90 a barrel. More expensive oil usually leads to more expensive gasoline.”
The national average is 9 cents higher than a month ago, and 38 cents more than last year. The average price in Berkshire County this week is the lowest among the four counties in Western Massachusetts.