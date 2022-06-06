BOSTON — After dropping slightly last week, the average gas price in the Berkshires has taken off again this week, jumping 24 cents to $4.87 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast.
That's six cents lower than the average state price, which rose 23 cents this week to $4.96, just 4 cents shy of the $5 per gallon mark.
Although the average gas price in the Berkshires is the lowest among the state's 14 counties this week, it has increased 78 cents since May 3.
The average state price is 66 cents higher than a month ago and $2.03 more than at this time last year. The state price is also 10 cents higher than the national price, which jumped 25 cents this week.
The main culprit continues to be the cost of oil, which is nearing $120 per barrel as demand continues to exceed the tight global supply. Nationally, domestic gasoline demand also went up last week due to heavy traveling on Memorial Day weekend.
“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”
Gas is cheaper in Berkshire County than in the three other counties of Western Massachusetts this week, but not by much. It's $4.92 in Franklin County, $4.91 in Hampshire County and $4.89 in Hampden County, according to AAA Northeast. Statewide, the average gas price has breached the $5 per gallon mark in both Suffolk ($5.08) and Middlesex ($5.00) counties in addition to Dukes County on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, where it is inching towards the $6 mark.
The average national price is 59 cents higher than a month ago and $1.81 more than at this time last year.