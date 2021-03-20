PITTSFIELD — Julianne Boyd and Leticia Smith-Evans Haynes have been elected to three-year terms on Berkshire Health Systems’ board of trustees.
Boyd is the founder and artistic director of Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield. Since founding Barrington in 1995, she has directed numerous critically acclaimed and award-winning productions.
Boyd holds a doctorate in theater history and criticism from The Graduate Center CUNY.
Smith-Evans Haynes is the vice president for institutional diversity, equity and inclusion at Williams College, a role she has held since 2015.
Before her work at the college, she directed the education practice at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Williams College and a law degree, master’s degree and doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.