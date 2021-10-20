PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County Historical Society has received an $8,750 Mass. Humanities Grant from the Expand Massachusetts Stories Initiative to fund the completion of the Berkshire County Oral Histories Project.
The funds will be used for digitization, transcriptions, metadata entry, and permanent cataloguing of the archive at the W.E.B. DuBois Library at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, as well as presentation of the histories on a new section of the BCHS website. During the spring of 2022, BCHS will also present three facilitated discussions with traditionally underrepresented communities to hear suggestions about what parts of their histories BCHS should collect and preserve.
The archive began in the 1980s when approximately 25 oral history recordings were made and related ephemera gathered over time, but the project has been dormant until recently when the BCHS reviewed the material and felt the project could be restarted and broadened to better represent the current ethnic and demographic makeup of the Berkshires.