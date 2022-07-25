Berkshire Historical Society selected as August recipient of Big Y donation program

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County Historical Society has been selected as the August recipient of Big Y Foods' Community Bag program for the supermarket chain’s store at 200 West St. in Pittsfield.
The Historical Society will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable Big Y community bag that is sold at that store next month. The program is designed for Big Y to give funds back to the community through the purchase of its reusable bags.
Each Big Y store selects a different local nonprofit to benefit from the sales of these reusable bags each month. Information: bigy.bags4mycause.com.