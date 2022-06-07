RICHMOND — Berkshire HorseWorks Inc., which offers a variety of equine therapy and learning methods, has launched a new program called #RanchLife 101, an initiative that will be offered year-round.
Structured for all ages and abilities, #RanchLife101 is a unique opportunity to learn and play side-by-side with Berkshire HorseWorks' herd of horses and donkeys.
The program will be offered in two-hour sessions for $225 per person, or in half-day morning or afternoon sessions for $395 per person. The half-day sessions will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1-4:30 p.m. All sessions are by appointment only. Snacks will be included during the half-day bookings.
All proceeds from this programming will go directly toward the purchase of hay and medicine for the horses, as well as community programs for those at risk.
Information: 413-698-3700, or email info@berkshirehorseworks.com. Scholarships and sliding scales are available.