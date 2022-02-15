PITTSFIELD — Two companies, MoveEV, of Somerville, and Pro Workforce Performance, of Wayland, have become members of the Berkshire Innovation Center, bringing the number of members of the workforce development center to 25.
Member companies have access to the center’s facility, and to its advanced research and development equipment, training programs, laboratories, conference rooms, offices and accelerator spaces.
MoveEV offers sustainability benefits and an educational platform designed to engage employees to lead the transition to electric vehicles. Pro Workforce Performance offers consulting and risk management services for reducing workplace movement-based injuries through screening and corrective programs.