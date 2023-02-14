<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Berkshire Innovation Center will host a generational discussion on technology

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Innovation Center will host  “Tracking Technology Across the Generations: Five Humans, Five Stories, Infinite Wisdom,” a BIC presents event, from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23.

berkshire innovation center logo

The BIC and Willow Investments have assembled a panel of speakers spanning five generations — ages 20 through 60 — to discuss how innovations in technology have affected them and shaped their lives. Dennis Rebelo will be the moderator.

The event will be held in-person at the center, 45 Woodlawn Ave., Pittsfield. Admission is free but registration is required at berkshireinnovationcenter.com/bic-presents-events.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all