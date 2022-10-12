Berkshire Innovation Center, MassHire launch multiplatform marketing campaign

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Innovation Center and MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board have released the first video installment of a multiplatform regional marketing campaign aimed at building awareness about career paths in key growth sectors in the commonwealth that are available in Berkshire County.
These career paths include advanced manufacturing, life sciences, clean tech, aerospace and defense, software and engineering, and health care.
The campaign, whose slogan is “Innovation Lives Right Here,” is intended to used as as a building block toward reframing the Berkshires as a hub and destination for technology-driven career opportunities that provide exciting, meaningful work. The initial campaign content will be distributed via the BIC and MassHire’s digital platforms in partnership with regional companies and affiliates.
The campaign announcement and initial 60 second video will be followed by industry-specific 30 second spots featuring footage sourced from local companies, and will eventually expand into broadcast television, billboards and print media. Information: berkshireinnovationcenter.com/about/careers