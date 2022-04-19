BOSTON — The Berkshire County unemployment rate dropped below 5 percent for the first time in over a year in March, falling to 4.9 percent, according to figures released by a state agency on Tuesday.
The local jobless rate dropped just over half a percentage point from the 5.5 percent registered in February, but is still higher than last month's statewide unadjusted employment rate of 3.8 percent. The seasonally-adjusted state unemployment rate is 4.3 percent. The national unemployment rate is 3.6 percent. Berkshire unemployment was 8.2 percent 12 months ago.
The Pittsfield metropolitan area, which includes most of Berkshire County, added 100 jobs over the last month, an increase of 0.3 percent, and 1,300 jobs over the past year.
Unemployment in the Berkshire's two cities dropped a full percentage point in North Adams to 5.6 percent last month, and fell from 5.7 percent to 4.9 percent in Pittsfield. Unemployment was 9.2 percent in North Adams and 6.7 percent in Pittsfield in March 2021.
Statewide, unemployment dropped in 24 labor markets last month after having risen in 24 labor markets in March 2021.