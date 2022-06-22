PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County unemployment rate continued to drop in May, but only slightly, as it fell a tenth of a percentage point to 4.1 percent, according to state labor statistics.
The Berkshire rate remains slightly higher than the state rate of 3.4 percent. The national unemployment rate is 3.6 percent.
Local unemployment has dropped gradually since the beginning of 2022, and is much lower than in May 2021 when the rate was at 6.6 percent.
Unemployment rates in the Great Barrington and Pittsfield labor markets areas also dropped slightly in May to 4.3 percent and 3.0 percent respectively, but remained at 4.3 percent in North Adams.
In the Berkshires' two cities, the unemployment rate dropped from 4.5 percent to 4.2 percent in Pittsfield last month, but increased slightly in North Adams, from 5.2 percent to 5.4 percent.