The Berkshire jobless rate jumped in January, but it's still much lower than it was a year ago

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County unemployment rate jumped a little over a percentage point in January, to 6.3 percent, as 685 additional residents were jobless, according to figures released by a state agency Tuesday.
The county rate is more than 1 percentage point higher than the state rate of 5.0 percent, according to the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. The national unemployment rate was 4 percent in January and is 3.8 percent at present.
Although the Berkshire rate was higher in January than December, it is almost 3 percentage points lower than in January 2021, when it was 9 percent.
The total number of unemployed residents last month, 3,889, is almost 1,700 fewer than the 5,588 who were collecting unemployment benefits in January 2021. The Berkshire County unemployment rate typically rises slightly in January, as some companies complete their fiscal years and seasonal hiring ends.
The number of employed Berkshire residents dropped by almost 800 in January but is 1,345 more than 12 months ago.
Statewide, unemployment increased in all 24 of Massachusetts' labor market areas in January, including Great Barrington, North Adams and Pittsfield, but it is lower in all those areas than 12 months ago.
In the county's two cities, unemployment jumped from 6.5 percent to 7.8 percent in North Adams in January, and from 5.5 percent to 6.6 percent in Pittsfield. The jobless rates in North Adams and Pittsfield were 9.9 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively, in January 2021.