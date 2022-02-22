PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Life Charitable Foundation is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations — IRS Code Section 501(c)(3) — that specifically offer programs and services to benefit Berkshire County residents with disabilities.
A board of trustees composed of Berkshire County residents will review applications and award grants next summer.
In 2021, the foundation awarded 17 grants, totaling $141,000, in support of a variety of initiatives throughout the Berkshires.
The deadline for grant requests is April 1. Applications/information: Travis Crouse of the Berkshire Life Charitable Foundation, 413-395-4890, or travis_crouse@glic.com.