PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Life Charitable Foundation is accepting applications from nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations that specifically offer programs and services to benefit Berkshire County residents with disabilities.
A board of trustees composed of Berkshire County residents will review applications and award grants next summer. In 2020, the Foundation awarded 21 grants totaling $146,000 in support of a broad variety of initiatives throughout the Berkshires.
The deadline for grant requests is March 26. To obtain an application, contact Travis Crouse of the Berkshire Life Charitable Foundation at 413-395-4890, or travis_crouse@glic.com.