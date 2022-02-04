Old Mill Road Media, the publisher of Berkshire Magazine, has hired Jimmy Ienner Jr. as staff photographer. Ienner previously served as chief photographer/video director at Sony Music Entertainment for nearly two decades.
His portfolio includes artwork seen on and inside CD and DVD covers, as well as publicity photos, tour merchandise, assignments on several major feature films and music videos.
Ienner has also designed and taught a graduate level class on entertainment marketing at the Fordham University Graduate School of Business and was employed full-time by Apple Inc. for over a decade to mentor and instruct up-and-coming employees in the craft of photography and videography.
Based in East Arlington, Vt., Old Mill Road Media also publishes Vermont Magazine, Stratton Magazine, Manchester Life, and The Vermont News Guide.