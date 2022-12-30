Berkshire Money Management adds two staffers, promotes one

DALTON — Brenda Bailly and Tina Archambault have joined Berkshire Money Management as client care specialists. They join the firm’s client care team led by Chelsea Smith, who was recently promoted to client specialist leader.
Bailly, who is based in the company’s Great Barrington office, brings more than 24 years' experience in financial services and wealth management operations to her role as client care specialist. She previously served as a wealth management senior operations specialist at Berkshire Bank. Born and raised in the Berkshires, Bailly lives in Great Barrington.
Archambault, who works at Berkshire Money Management's office in Dalton, has 25 years of experience in customer service and 16 years of experience in trusts. The Berkshire Community College graduate previously served as a wealth management operations specialist at Berkshire Bank. She is also a notary. Born and raised in the Berkshires, Archambault lives in Pittsfield.
Smith is a veteran customer service professional and notary public and has an associate degree in liberal arts with a concentration in business administration from Berkshire Community College. Originally from Dalton, Smith lives in Peru.