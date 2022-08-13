Berkshire Money Management financial planner designated as a certified college funding specialist

DALTON — Jared Reinstein, a financial planner with Berkshire Money Management since May 2021, has received the designation of certified college funding specialist.
As the company’s first planner with this designation, Reinstein will lead the team’s efforts to guide clients through the college planning process.
The designation is issued by the Association of Certified College Funding Specialists to professionals with existing financial licenses, certifications or designations who complete the requisite self-study courses and pass the necessary exams.
Reinstein, who lives in Saratoga County, N.Y., is also a certified financial planner and retirement income certified professional, with more than a decade of experience in financial planning.